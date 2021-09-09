The Lion King Partners With TikTok for Live Stream Event of Broadway Reopening

The live stream will include the opening number "Circle of Life" plus a pre-show hosted by Adrienne Walker.

The Broadway production of The Lion King is partnering with TikTok to celebrate its return to Main Stem performances with a live stream of the opening number "Circle of Life" September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre.

The stream will begin at 7 PM ET with a behind-the-scenes pre-show hosted by Adrienne Walker, who will be returning to her role as Nala in the hit Disney musical. The event will culminate with a live feed of "Circle of Life" from the Minskoff, available on the Disney on Broadway TikTok account, @DisneyOnBroadway.

"TikTok has become a home for Broadway and musical theatre lovers around the world, so we are excited to celebrate this milestone for the industry as the lights go back up on stages,” said Catherine Halaby, Entertainment Content Partnerships Lead, TikTok. “With our partners, we are bringing the most innovative, entertaining, and creative content to the thriving musical theatre community on platform. By partnering with major productions like The Lion King, along with our community of creators and top Broadway stars, we want to bring Broadway entertainment to everyone and provide an inside look into the talent and magic of musical theater."

The live stream event is in support of The Actors Fund, who partnered with TikTok earlier this year on the crowd-sourced Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The Lion King opened on Broadway in 1997 and won six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Direction of Musical for Julie Taymor, making her the first woman to win a Tony in that category.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer; and music from Rhythm of the Pride Lands, an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, and Hans Zimmer.