The Little Prince Stage Adaptation Heads to Broadway

The production will open at the Broadway Theatre in spring 2022 following productions in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai.

Following engagements in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, a stage adaptation of The Little Prince, the 1942 classic penned and illustrated by exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, will begin previews March 4, 2022, at the Broadway Theatre (most recently home to West Side Story) prior to an official opening March 17.

Directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, The Little Prince has a libretto adapted by co-director Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck.

The show’s international company includes Lionel Zalachas in the title role with Aurélien Bednarek as The Aviator, Chris Mouron as The Narrator, Laurisse Sulty as The Rose/The Snake alternate, Adrien Picaut as The Businessman/The Switchman, Antony Cesar as The Vain Man, Andre Kamienski as The Drunkard, Marcin Janiak as The Lamplighter, Srilata Ray as The Snake, and Dylan Barone as The Fox/The King, with ensemble members Marie Menuge, Joän Bertrand, George Sanders, and William John Banks. Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.

The production, which promises spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and video mapping technology, also features video design by Marie Jumelin, costumes by Peggy Housset, lighting by Stéphane Fritsch, sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi, video projection by Etienne Beaussart, hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro, and props by Aurélie Gandilhon. Noellie Bordelet serves as assistant choreographer.

Director Tournié said, "We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince’s world journey to the bright lights of Broadway and New York. On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale.”

The Little Prince is presented on Broadway by special arrangement with Rick Cummins and the estate of John Scoullar.

Broadway Entertainment Group produces. Visit TheLittlePrinceBroadway.com.