The Madness of George III, Starring Mark Gatiss, Streams June 11

The Nottingham Playhouse production was filmed in 2018 with NT Live.

National Theatre at Home presents a re-broadcast the NT Live presentation of Alan Bennett’s The Madness of George III, starring Olivier nominee Mark Gatiss. The Nottingham Playhouse production from 2018 also features Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) and Debra Gillett (Call the Midwife).

The stream is available June 11 at 2 PM ET above or on National Theatre’s YouTube channel. It will remain free to watch on demand through noon ET June 18.

Rounding out the cast are Nadia Albina, Nicholas Bishop, Amanda Hadingue, Jack Holden, David Hounslow, Stephanie Jacob, Louise Jameson, Andrew Joshi, Adam Karim, Harry Kershaw, Billy Postlethwaite, Sara Powell, Wilf Scolding, and Jessica Temple.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Tom Gibbons, movement director Lizzi Gee, fight director Jonathan Holby, voice coach Hazel Holder, assistant director Jamie Armitage, wigs designer Richard Mawbley, and wardrobe supervisor Poppy Hall. Casting is by Sarah Bird and Stuart Burt.

Gattis (Sherlock, BBC’s Wolf Hall) earned an Olivier nod for his performance as Menenius in the Donmar Warehouse production of Coriolanus, which streams through June 11 at Noon ET on National Theatre at Home. Previous streams in the series have included the Gillian Anderson-led A Streetcar Named Desire and Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch alternating the lead roles.