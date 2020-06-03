The MCC Live Stream of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada is Postponed

The reading, helmed by Whitney White and scheduled for June 3, has been postponed due to a last-minute conflict.

MCC Theater has postponed the June 3 reading of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada as part of its Live Lab: One Acts series. The reading, directed by Whitney White, was set to kick off at 5:30 PM ET on MCC's YouTube, but will be rescheduled due to a last-minute actor conflict.

The cast of Pues Nada was set to feature Ito Aghayere (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Cherise Booth (Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine), Karen Pittman (Disgraced), and Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley.

In Pues Nada, two black femmes work at a bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a drunk ex-employee who refuses to go home.

In 2019, MCC presented the Off-Broadway premiere of Barnes’ play BLKS. Check out photos from the production below.

