The MCC Live Stream of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada is Postponed

Readings and Workshops
By Olivia Clement
Jun 03, 2020
 
The reading, helmed by Whitney White and scheduled for June 3, has been postponed due to a last-minute conflict.
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_Aziza Barnes_HR.jpg
Aziza Barnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN

MCC Theater has postponed the June 3 reading of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada as part of its Live Lab: One Acts series. The reading, directed by Whitney White, was set to kick off at 5:30 PM ET on MCC's YouTube, but will be rescheduled due to a last-minute actor conflict.

The cast of Pues Nada was set to feature Ito Aghayere (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Cherise Booth (Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine), Karen Pittman (Disgraced), and Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley.

In Pues Nada, two black femmes work at a bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a drunk ex-employee who refuses to go home.

In 2019, MCC presented the Off-Broadway premiere of Barnes’ play BLKS. Check out photos from the production below.

Production Photos: BLKS Off-Broadway



14 PHOTOS
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Paige Gilbert, and Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Marie Botha and Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, and Paige Gilbert Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, and Paige Gilbert Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Paige Gilbert Deen van Meer
