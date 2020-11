The Met Continues Its 2-Week, Centuries-Spanning Tour of Opera

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series offers a chronological celebration of classic and contemporary titles.

The Metropolitan Opera is covering nearly 300 years of opera in weeks 34 and 35 of its Nightly Met Streams Series, presenting a free, chronologically ordered curation of 14 titles.

The lineup began November 2 with Handel’s Rodelinda, first performed in 1725. By November 15, the Met will stream one of its most contemporary titles: Thomas Adès’ The Exterminating Angel, which premiered in 2016.

Week 2 starts Monday with a double bill of Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta / Bartók’sBluebeard’s Castle. Viewers can also work their way through such composers as Strauss, Puccini, Berg, Britten, and Philip Glass.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out the complete schedule below.

November 2: Handel’s Rodelinda

Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. Originally broadcast December 3, 2011.

November 3: Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice

Starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 24, 2009.

November 4: Mozart’s Idomeneo

Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 25, 2017.

November 5: Rossini’s Semiramide

Starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast March 10, 2018.

November 6: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino

Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 24, 1984.

November 7: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. Originally broadcast December 15, 2007.

November 8: Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

Starring Annette Dasch, Johan Botha, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 13, 2014.

November 9: Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta / Bartók’sBluebeard’s Castle

Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard’s Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Originally broadcast February 14, 2015.

November 10: Strauss’s Salome

Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast October 11, 2008.

November 11: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.

November 12: Berg’s Lulu

Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber, conducted by Lothar Koenigs. Originally broadcast November 21, 2015.

November 13: Britten’s Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. Originally broadcast March 15, 2008.

November 14: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Originally broadcast November 23, 2019.