The Met Explores Politics in Opera in Week 33 of Its Nightly Streaming Series

The lineup leading up to Election Day includes Agrippina, Nixon in China, and Satyagraha.

The Metropolitan Opera navigates nearly 2,000 years worth of politics—as depicted in scores and on stage—in the latest lineup of its Nightly Met Streams series. The seven free titles, ranging from Handel to Philip Glass, depict presidents, emperors, monarchs, and more ahead of Election Day.

The lineup begins October 26 with a 1980 performance of Verdi’s Don Carlo; later highlights include Agrippina (starring Joyce DiDonato in the title role) and Philip Glass’s Satyagraha.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

October 26: Verdi’s Don Carlo

Starring Renata Scotto, Tatiana Troyanos, Vasile Moldoveanu, Sherrill Milnes, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast February 21, 1980.

October 27: Handel’s Agrippina

Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Originally broadcast February 29, 2020.

October 28: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra

Starring Adrianne Pieczonka, Marcello Giordani, Plácido Domingo, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast February 6, 2010.

October 29: John Adams’s Nixon in China

Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. Originally broadcast February 12, 2011.

October 30: Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov

Starring Ekaterina Semenchuk, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Oleg Balashov, Evgeny Nikitin, René Pape, Mikhail Petrenko, and Vladimir Ognovenko, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Originally broadcast October 23, 2010.

October 31: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles

Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 10, 1992.