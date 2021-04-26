The Met Goes to Paris With Free Streams of 7 Operas Set in the City of Lights

The lineup includes The Merry Widow, La Bohème, Manon, and La Traviata.

The Metropolitan Opera’s latest themed week of free streams focuses on works set in Paris. But while all taking place in the City of Lights, not all are necessarily French works.

The newest Nightly Met Streams lineup begins April 26 with Puccini’s La Bohème (with an Italian libretto), followed by the Met’s English-language presentation of Lehár’s The Merry Widow (starring Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara). Later titles include Massenet’s Manon and Verdi’s La Traviata.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

April 26: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Originally broadcast February 24, 2018.

April 27: Lehár’s The Merry Widow

Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Sir Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by Susan Stroman. Originally broadcast January 17, 2015.

April 28: Giordano’s Andrea Chénier

Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. Originally broadcast October 15, 1996.

April 29: Massenet’s Manon

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Artur Ruciński, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Laurent Pelly. Originally broadcast October 26, 2019.

April 30: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Colin Graham. Originally broadcast March 28, 1981.

May 1: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast January 12, 2019.