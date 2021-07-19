The Met Offers Mozart, Verdi, More in Final Week of Nightly Streams

Renée Fleming in Le Nozze di Figaro, Anna Netrebko in Il Trovatore, and more opera favorites will close out the series.

The Metropolitan Opera pays tribute to its fans in the final week of its Nightly Met Streams series with selections made by viewers. Among the highlights are Renée Fleming in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro and Anna Netrebko in Verdi’s Il Trovatore.

The Met started the free service in the wake of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As the New York institution prepares to welcome back in-person audiences this fall, the series will come to a close July 25. The digital programming lasted 70 weeks, showcasing 112 different operas, clocking 21.2 million views from 152 countries.

READ: Metropolitan Opera and IATSE Local 1 Reach Agreement After Months-Long Dispute

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

Monday, July 19: Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jonathan Miller. Originally broadcast November 11, 1998.

Tuesday, July 20: Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci

Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jean Kraft, Plácido Domingo, and Vern Shinall; Teresa Stratas, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Originally broadcast April 5, 1978.

Wednesday, July 21: Les Pêcheurs de Perles

Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Penny Woolcock. Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.

Thursday, July 22: Les Contes d’Hoffmann

Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. Production by Bartlett Sher. Originally broadcast January 31, 2015.

Friday, July 23: La Fille du Régiment

Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Laurent Pelly. Originally broadcast April 26, 2008.

Saturday, July 24: Il Trovatore

Starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by David McVicar. Originally broadcast October 3, 2015.