The Met Praises Puccini in New Week of Free Opera Streams

Catch classic performances of Tosca, La Fanciulla del West, La Bohème, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera pays tribute to Giacomo Puccini in the penultimate week of its Nightly Met Streams series. Seven of the composer's titles will be available to watch over the next seven days.

The Met started the free service in the wake of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As the New York institution prepares to welcome back in-person audiences this fall, the series will come to a close July 25.

READ: Metropolitan Opera and IATSE Local 1 Reach Agreement After Months-Long Dispute

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

July 12: Manon Lescaut

Starring Karita Mattila, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast February 16, 2008.

July 13: La Bohème

Starring Renata Scotto, Maralin Niska, Luciano Pavarotti, Ingvar Wixell, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. Originally broadcast March 15, 1977.

July 14: Tosca

Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. Originally broadcast December 19, 1978.

July 15: Madama Butterfly

Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Production by Anthony Minghella. Originally broadcast November 9, 2019.

July 16: La Fanciulla del West

Starring Barbara Daniels, Plácido Domingo, and Sherrill Milnes, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. Originally broadcast April 8, 1992.

July 17: La Rondine

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Nicolas Joël. Originally broadcast January 10, 2009.