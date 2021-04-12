The Met Spotlights Fairy Tale Operas in Week of Free Streams

The lineup includes Joyce DiDonato in two different Cinderella operas.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with a fairy tale-themed week of free performances. Bookending the latest roster are two separate operas based on Cinderella: Massenet’s Cendrillon and Rossini’s La Cenerentola. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato takes on the central role in both.

Later titles include Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel, Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), and Dvořák’s Rusalka (with a Little Mermaid-esque tail—er, tale).

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

April 12: Massenet’s Cendrillon

Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Production by Laurent Pelly. Originally broadcast April 28, 2018.

April 13: Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta / Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle

Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard’s Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Mariusz Treliński. Originally broadcast February 14, 2015.

April 14: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. Originally broadcast October 14, 2017.

April 15: Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel

Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. Originally broadcast December 25, 1982.

April 16: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. Originally broadcast February 25, 2017.

April 17: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Eva Marton, Leona Mitchell, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Originally broadcast April 4, 1987.