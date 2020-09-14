The Metropolitan Opera Celebrates Bel Canto in Next Nightly Met Streams Lineup

Stream Donizetti, Rossini, and Bellini favorites this week.

Week 27 of the Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series is dedicated to all things bel canto, with vocal pyrotechnics courtesy of Donizetti, Rossini, and Bellini. Among the roster in the upcoming titles are such bel canto stars as Natalie Dessay, Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Pretty Yende, Lawrence Brownlee, Matthew Polenzani, and Juan Diego Flórez.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

September 14: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and John Del Carlo; conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 13, 2010.

September 15: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, and Juan Diego Flórez; conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast April 9, 2011.

September 16: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli; conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast April 26, 2008.

September 17: Rossini’s La Cenerentola

Starring Elīna Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli, and John Relyea; conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast May 9, 2009.

September 18: Bellini’s I Puritani

Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea; conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast January 6, 2007.

September 19: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo; conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. Originally broadcast February 10, 2018.