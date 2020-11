The Metropolitan Opera Celebrates Thanksgiving With a Week of Family Drama

The Nightly Met Streams series continues with Elektra, Lucia di Lammermoor, and more titles about clashing clans.

Get an extra helping of family drama this week, courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera. For the Thanksgiving Week edition of its Nightly Met Streams series, the New York institution is offering seven titles that put clashing clans, sibling rivalry, and mama drama center stage.

The lineup includes performances capturing a spectrum of complicated mother relationships, including Il Trovatore, Marnie, Hamlet, and, on Thanksgiving Day, Elektra. Later on, catch Lucia di Lammermoor, Die Walküre, and Simon Boccanegra.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below:

November 23: Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast April 30, 2011.

November 24: Nico Muhly’s Marnie

Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by Roberto Spano. Originally broadcast November 10, 2018.

November 25: Thomas’ Hamlet

Starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée. Originally broadcast March 27, 2010.

November 26: Strauss’ Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Originally broadcast April 30, 2016.

November 27: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Starring Natalie Dessay, Joseph Calleja, Ludovic Tézier, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast March 19, 2011.

November 28: Wagner’s Die Walküre

Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. Originally broadcast March 30, 2019.