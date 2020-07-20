The Metropolitan Opera Celebrates the Bard in Next Nightly Met Streams Roster

See what titles the New York City institution will present (virtually) July 20–26.

In its 19th week of its Nightly Met Streams series, the Metropolitan Opera presents, among others, three works adapted from Shakespeare. Verdi’s Macbeth will be available to watch for free July 22, with Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette and Verdi’s Falstaff streaming July 23 and 24, respectively.

The range of performances spans 36 years, with a 1982 broadcast of Wagner’s Tannhäuser airing July 21 a 2018 performance of Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West, starring Jonas Kaufmann and Eva-Maria Westbroek available July 26. (Kaufmann recently kicked off another virtual initiative from the Met: a series of live concerts available on demand.)

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below.

July 20: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Starring Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Originally broadcast November 11, 2014.

July 21: Wagner’s Tannhäuser

Starring Éva Marton, Tatiana Troyanos, Richard Cassilly, Bernd Weikl, and John Macurdy, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 20, 1982.

July 22: Verdi’s Macbeth

Starring Maria Guleghina, Dimitri Pittas, Željko Lučić, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 12, 2008.

July 23: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. Originally broadcast December 15, 2007.

July 24: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 10, 1992.

July 25: Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. Originally broadcast January 9, 2010.