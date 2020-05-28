The Metropolitan Opera Launches a Free, Online Summer Camp

The educational initiative is open to students worldwide, from June 15 through August 7.

This summer, the Metropolitan Opera will launch a virtual summer camp for students around the world. The free educational initiative will run June 15 through August 7.

The program will run five days a week. Every Monday, students will be introduced to a featured opera from the Met’s digital library. One of the Met’s online teaching artists will encourage students to delve into the opera, with a choice of hands-on, creative activities such as puppet-making and songwriting. There will also be opportunities to speak directly with Met artists.

The concept of the summer camp builds on the success of the Met’s Weekly Student Streams, which the company has been offering over the last few months. “At a time when students’ usual summer activities are being significantly curtailed, we’re happy to be providing them with some operatic fun and education,” says General Manager Peter Gelb.

The camp will be divided into two age groups: students in grades 3–6 (ages 8–12) and grades 7–12 (ages 12–18). Activities and discussions will be targeted to each specific age group. Students will be able to speak with their teachers via Zoom or Google Classroom.

The featured operas are Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel (June 15–19), Donizetti’s Don Pasquale (June 22–26), Dvořák’s Rusalka (June 29–July 3), Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette (July 6–10), Mozart’s The Magic Flute (July 13–17), Lehár’s The Merry Widow (July 20–24), Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment (July 27–31), and Mozart’s Così fan tutte (August 3–7).

The camp will also offer students the chance to explore different careers in the performing arts through small, online sessions with Met employees in a variety of departments.

For more information, visit MetOpera.org.