The Metropolitan Opera Showcases 8 Zeffirelli Productions in Continuing Free Streaming Series

The director-designer’s opulent works take center stage in this week’s Nightly Met Streams.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues February with a lineup of eight stagings from Franco Zeffirelli (one double-bill included). The themed week starts with a 2008 performance of La Bohème—one of two productions by the late director-designer that remain in the company’s repertory.

The other of the two, Turandot, will conclude the week February 21 with a 2009 performance starring Maria Guleghina in the title role. Among the titles in between are Verdi’s Falstaff, Mozart’s Don Giovanni, and Bizet’s Carmen.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

February 15: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Nicola Luisotti.. Originally broadcast April 5, 2008.

February 16: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 10, 1992.

February 17: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci

Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jean Kraft, Plácido Domingo, and Vern Shinall; Teresa Stratas, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 5, 1978.

February 18: Puccini’s Tosca

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. Originally broadcast March 27, 1985.

Friday, February 19 – Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 5, 1990.

Saturday, February 20 – Bizet’s Carmen

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Waltraud Meier, Plácido Domingo, and Sergei Leiferkus, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 25, 1997.