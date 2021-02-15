The Metropolitan Opera Showcases 8 Zeffirelli Productions in Continuing Free Streaming Series

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opera   The Metropolitan Opera Showcases 8 Zeffirelli Productions in Continuing Free Streaming Series
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 15, 2021
 
The director-designer’s opulent works take center stage in this week’s Nightly Met Streams.
<i>La Bohème </i>at the Metropolitan Opera
La Bohème at the Metropolitan Opera Ken Howard/MetOpera

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues February with a lineup of eight stagings from Franco Zeffirelli (one double-bill included). The themed week starts with a 2008 performance of La Bohème—one of two productions by the late director-designer that remain in the company’s repertory.

The other of the two, Turandot, will conclude the week February 21 with a 2009 performance starring Maria Guleghina in the title role. Among the titles in between are Verdi’s Falstaff, Mozart’s Don Giovanni, and Bizet’s Carmen.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

February 15: Puccini’s La Bohème
Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Nicola Luisotti.. Originally broadcast April 5, 2008.

February 16: Verdi’s Falstaff
Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 10, 1992.

February 17: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci
Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jean Kraft, Plácido Domingo, and Vern Shinall; Teresa Stratas, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 5, 1978.

February 18: Puccini’s Tosca
Starring Hildegard Behrens, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. Originally broadcast March 27, 1985.

Friday, February 19 – Mozart’s Don Giovanni
Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 5, 1990.

Saturday, February 20 – Bizet’s Carmen
Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Waltraud Meier, Plácido Domingo, and Sergei Leiferkus, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 25, 1997.

Sunday, February 21 – Puccini’s Turandot
Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Andris Nelsons. Originally broadcast November 7, 2009.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.