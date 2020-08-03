The Metropolitan Opera's First and Last Live in HD Broadcasts Stream This Week

The New York company continues to put past performances online as the coronavirus pandemic keeps the stage dark.

The Metropolitan Opera kicks off its 21st week of the Nightly Met Streams series August 3 with the first performance to play movie theatres as part of its Live in HD broadcasts: 2006's Mozart's The Magic Flute. Nathan Gunn, Matthew Polenzani, Erika Miklósa, and René Pape star in the Julie Taymor staging.

Later on in the week (August 8), the Met will fast forward to its most recent Live in HD broadcast: a February performance of Agrippina, with Joyce DiDonato in the title role. The Handel opera was the last title to be filmed before the opera house shut down the following month.

Live in HD broadcasts of such titles as Les Contes d'Hoffman and Madama Butterfly—plus classic captures of Simon Bocanegra and Parsifal—fill out the roster.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below.

August 3: Mozart’s The Magic Flute

Starring Ying Huang, Erika Miklósa, Matthew Polenzani, Nathan Gunn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 30, 2006.

August 4: Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann

Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. Originally broadcast January 31, 2015.

August 5: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 26, 1995.

August 6: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly

Starring Kristine Opolais, Maria Zifchak, Roberto Alagna, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. Originally broadcast April 2, 2016.

August 7: Wagner’s Parsifal

Starring Waltraud Meier, Siegfried Jerusalem, Bernd Weikl, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 28, 1992.

August 8: Handel’s Agrippina

Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Originally broadcast February 29, 2020.