The Minutes Aims to Reopen in 2022, But Will Have to Find a New Home

The Tracy Letts play will not run at the Cort Theatre due to planned renovations.

The Broadway production of Tracy Letts’ The Minutes has set its next agenda for 2022, with a new meeting location to be determined. The Anna D. Shapiro-directed play is departing the Cort Theatre, where it began previews in February earlier this year, to make way for a previously planned renovation of the venue.

“The Shubert Organization had graciously allowed us to extend past our initial announced limited engagement to the fall, and we intend to reopen the production, pending cast and theatre availability, on Broadway March 15, 2022, exactly two years after our original opening date,” said the producers.

The Minutes was in previews until March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted a mass shutdown of all Broadway theatres. In July, organizers announced that they would reopen the production in spring 2021, but given that the Main Stem is now shuttered through June of next year , those plans were unofficially put on hold.

As of now, the creative team of The Minutes remains intact. By confirming a new opening date, producers hope it will maintain the original Broadway cast, including Letts, Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Ana Kuzmanic, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, sound designer and composer André Pluess, hair and wig designer Tom Watson, and dramaturg Edward Sobel. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

The Minutes, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, takes a look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

