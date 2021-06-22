The Minutes Finds a New Home on Broadway at Studio 54

The Broadway premiere of The Minutes has found a new home at Studio 54, after playing a run of previews at the Cort Theatre ( now undergoing renovations ) prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

As previously announced , the Tracy Letts play will return in March 2022, with an opening night now set for April 7. Casting will be announced at a later date, but one star will not be returning. Armie Hammer dropped out of the production in April following sexual assault allegations and an LAPD investigation. The ensemble cast at the time of the shutdown also included Letts himself and fellow Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Blair Brown.

The Minutes, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, takes a look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Leading the producing team are Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, and Louise Gund with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

Though it is being performed at the Roundabout-operated Studio 54, The Minutes is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.