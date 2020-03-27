The Most Popular Musical in (Almost) Every Country Around the World

By Ruthie Fierberg
Mar 27, 2020
 
Which African country cannot get enough of Evita? Which nations die for Cats? And what musical wins the U.S.?
Top_Musicals_International_Map

Clearly, we are living in a borderless world—but sometimes that’s a good thing! The cultural exchange between countries across the globe has led to the international popularization of musical theatre, and that’s something to celebrate.

But which stories resonate most with which countries? TicketSource has crunched the numbers from Google Trends and Adwords over the past 15 years to create this map of the most searched musical productions in every country. See the full list below the map.

As of October 14, 2019, the top musical in each country is as follows:

Afghanistan
 Rock of Ages
Albania
 Romeo and Juliet
Algeria
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Andorra
 The Lion King
Angola
 Evita
Antigua and Barb.
 Spring Awakening
Argentina
 Dracula el Musical
Armenia
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Australia
 Matilda: The Musical
Austria
 The Lion King
Azerbaijan
 High School Musical
Bahamas
 The Lion King
Bahrain
 Matilda: The Musical
Bangladesh
 High School Musical
Barbados
 Matilda: The Musical
Belarus
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Belgium
 14-18 musical
Belize
 High School Musical
Benin
 Les Misérables
Bhutan
 School of Rock
Bolivia
 The Lion King
Bosnia and Herzegovina
 High School Musical
Botswana
 High School Musical
Brazil
 The Lion King
Brunei
 Shrek: The Musical
Bulgaria
 Cats
Burkina Faso
 Hamilton
Burundi
 Oklahoma!
Cambodia
 School of Rock
Cameroon
 Bella: An American Tale
Canada
 Wicked
Cape Verde
 Be More Chill
Central African Republic
 Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Chad
 Hamilton
Chile
 Pirates of the Carribean
China
 Cats
Colombia
 The Lion King
Comoros
 Legally Blonde
Congo
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Costa Rica
 Chicago
Cote d'Ivoire
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Croatia
 Mamma Mia!
Cyprus
 Mamma Mia!
Czech Republic
 Dracula el Musical
Denmark
 Shu-bi-dua - The Musical
Djibouti
 Rock of Ages
Dominica
 Grease
Dominican Republic
 Aladdin
Ecuador
 The Lion King
Egypt
 High School Musical
El Salvador
 The Lion King
Equatorial Guinea
 Oliver!
Eritrea
 Evita
Estonia
 Shrek: The Musical
Ethiopia
 Once: The Musical
Fiji
 Rock of Ages
Finland
 Mamma Mia!
France
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Gabon
 Madiba: The Musical
Gambia
 Crazy for You: The Musical
Georgia
 High School Musical
Germany
 The Lion King
Ghana
 High School Musical
Greece
 Cats
Greenland
 School of Rock
Grenada
 Boys in the Band
Guatemala
 Cats
Guinea
 Cats
Guinea-Bissau
 Newsies
Guyana
 A Bronx Tale
Haiti
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Honduras
 The Lion King
Hungary
 High School Musical
Iceland
 We Will Rock You: The Musical
India
 Rock of Ages
Indonesia
 The Lion King
Iran
 High School Musical
Iraq
 Rock of Ages
Ireland
 Wicked
Israel
 Hair
Italy
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Jamaica
 Wicked
Japan
 The Prince of Tennis
Jordan
 Les Misérables
Kazakhstan
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Kenya
 High School Musical
Kosovo
 A Bronx Tale
Kuwait
 Shrek: The Musical
Kyrgyzstan
 Romeo and Juliet
Latvia
 High School Musical
Lebanon
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Lesotho
 High School Musical
Liberia
 Wicked
Libya
 School of Rock
Liechtenstein
 Hair
Lithuania
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Luxembourg
 The Lion King
North Macedonia
 Chicago
Madagascar
 High School Musical
Malawi
 School of Rock
Malaysia
 Shrek: The Musical
Maldives
 School of Rock
Mali
 Hamilton
Malta
 High School Musical
Marshall islands
 Spongebob: The Musical
Mauritania
 Wicked
Mauritius
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Mexico
 Mentiras, el musical
Moldova
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Monaco
 Cats
Mongolia
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Montenegro
 School of Rock
Morocco
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Mozambique
 Evita
Myanmar
 High School Musical
Namibia
 The Sound of Music
Nauru
 The Lion King
Nepal
 School of Rock
Netherlands
 The Lion King
New Zealand
 Wicked
Nicaragua
 School of Rock
Niger
 Les Misérables
Nigeria
 High School Musical
Norway
 Annie
Oman
 High School Musical
Pakistan
 Shrek: The Musical
Panama
 Panama: The Musical
Papua New Guinea
 School of Rock
Paraguay
 The Lion King
Peru
 High School Musical
Philippines
 Wicked
Poland
 High School Musical
Portugal
 Chicago
Qatar
 Wicked
Romania
 High School Musical
Russia
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Rwanda
 School of Rock
Saint Kitts and Nevis
 Les Misérables
Saint Lucia
 School of Rock
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
 The Lion King
Samoa
 The Fantasticks
San Marino
 Dirty Dancing
Saudi Arabia
 Wicked
Senegal
 Les Misérables
Serbia
 Chicago
Seychelles
 School of Rock
Sierra Leone
 My Fair Lady
Singapore
 Wicked
Slovakia
 Dracula el Musical
Slovenia
 Mamma Mia!
Solomon islands
 Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Somalia
 The Fantasticks
South Africa
 Chicago
Korea, South
 Cats
Spain
 The Lion King
Sri Lanka
 The Lion King
Suriname
 School of Rock
Eswatini
 The Percy Jackson Musical
Sweden
 Cats
Switzerland
 The Lion King
Taiwan
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Tajikistan
 Cats
Tanzania
 High School Musical
Thailand
 Four Reigns the Musical
Timor-Leste
 A Chorus Line
Togo
 The Lion King
Tonga
 Gypsy: The Musical
Trinidad and Tobago
 The Phantom of the Opera
Tunisia
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Turkey
 Notre-Dame de Paris
Turkmenistan
 Cats
Tuvalu
 School of Rock
Uganda
 High School Musical
Ukraine
 Notre-Dame de Paris
United Arab Emirates
 Chicago
United Kingdom
 Matilda: The Musical
United States
 Wicked
Uruguay
 Matilda: The Musical
Uzbekistan
 High School Musical
Vanuatu
 South Pacific
Venezuela
 The Lion King
Vietnam
 High School Musical
Yemen
 Tuck Everlasting
Zambia
 School of Rock
Zimbabwe
 School of Rock

TicketSource compiled this data through a three-step process and index scoring system. First, the top three ranked musicals in Google Trends were picked from each country using the search term “musical theatre - opera genre.” If not top three musicals were recorded, the Google Trends search term was changed to “Broadawy Theatre.” If no top three musicals were found after both of these attempts, TicketSource used Google Adwords and search terms “musical, theatre, musical theatre, West End, and Broadway.”

The No. 1 most searched musical in each country received 10 points. The second most searched musical in each country received 5 points. The third most searched musical in each country received 2.5 points. This led to a final score and the ranking above.

