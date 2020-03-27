The Most Popular Musical in (Almost) Every Country Around the World

Which African country cannot get enough of Evita? Which nations die for Cats? And what musical wins the U.S.?

Clearly, we are living in a borderless world—but sometimes that’s a good thing! The cultural exchange between countries across the globe has led to the international popularization of musical theatre, and that’s something to celebrate.

But which stories resonate most with which countries? TicketSource has crunched the numbers from Google Trends and Adwords over the past 15 years to create this map of the most searched musical productions in every country. See the full list below the map.

As of October 14, 2019, the top musical in each country is as follows:

Afghanistan

Rock of Ages

Albania

Romeo and Juliet

Algeria

Notre-Dame de Paris

Andorra

The Lion King

Angola

Evita

Antigua and Barb.

Spring Awakening

Argentina

Dracula el Musical

Armenia

Notre-Dame de Paris

Australia

Matilda: The Musical

Austria

The Lion King

Azerbaijan

High School Musical

Bahamas

The Lion King

Bahrain

Matilda: The Musical

Bangladesh

High School Musical

Barbados

Matilda: The Musical

Belarus

Notre-Dame de Paris

Belgium

14-18 musical

Belize

High School Musical

Benin

Les Misérables

Bhutan

School of Rock

Bolivia

The Lion King

Bosnia and Herzegovina

High School Musical

Botswana

High School Musical

Brazil

The Lion King

Brunei

Shrek: The Musical

Bulgaria

Cats

Burkina Faso

Hamilton

Burundi

Oklahoma!

Cambodia

School of Rock

Cameroon

Bella: An American Tale

Canada

Wicked

Cape Verde

Be More Chill

Central African Republic

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Chad

Hamilton

Chile

Pirates of the Carribean

China

Cats

Colombia

The Lion King

Comoros

Legally Blonde

Congo

Notre-Dame de Paris

Costa Rica

Chicago

Cote d'Ivoire

Notre-Dame de Paris

Croatia

Mamma Mia!

Cyprus

Mamma Mia!

Czech Republic

Dracula el Musical

Denmark

Shu-bi-dua - The Musical

Djibouti

Rock of Ages

Dominica

Grease

Dominican Republic

Aladdin

Ecuador

The Lion King

Egypt

High School Musical

El Salvador

The Lion King

Equatorial Guinea

Oliver!

Eritrea

Evita

Estonia

Shrek: The Musical

Ethiopia

Once: The Musical

Fiji

Rock of Ages

Finland

Mamma Mia!

France

Notre-Dame de Paris

Gabon

Madiba: The Musical

Gambia

Crazy for You: The Musical

Georgia

High School Musical

Germany

The Lion King

Ghana

High School Musical

Greece

Cats

Greenland

School of Rock

Grenada

Boys in the Band

Guatemala

Cats

Guinea

Cats

Guinea-Bissau

Newsies

Guyana

A Bronx Tale

Haiti

Notre-Dame de Paris

Honduras

The Lion King

Hungary

High School Musical

Iceland

We Will Rock You: The Musical

India

Rock of Ages

Indonesia

The Lion King

Iran

High School Musical

Iraq

Rock of Ages

Ireland

Wicked

Israel

Hair

Italy

Notre-Dame de Paris

Jamaica

Wicked

Japan

The Prince of Tennis

Jordan

Les Misérables

Kazakhstan

Notre-Dame de Paris

Kenya

High School Musical

Kosovo

A Bronx Tale

Kuwait

Shrek: The Musical

Kyrgyzstan

Romeo and Juliet

Latvia

High School Musical

Lebanon

Notre-Dame de Paris

Lesotho

High School Musical

Liberia

Wicked

Libya

School of Rock

Liechtenstein

Hair

Lithuania

Notre-Dame de Paris

Luxembourg

The Lion King

North Macedonia

Chicago

Madagascar

High School Musical

Malawi

School of Rock

Malaysia

Shrek: The Musical

Maldives

School of Rock

Mali

Hamilton

Malta

High School Musical

Marshall islands

Spongebob: The Musical

Mauritania

Wicked

Mauritius

Notre-Dame de Paris

Mexico

Mentiras, el musical

Moldova

Notre-Dame de Paris

Monaco

Cats

Mongolia

Notre-Dame de Paris

Montenegro

School of Rock

Morocco

Notre-Dame de Paris

Mozambique

Evita

Myanmar

High School Musical

Namibia

The Sound of Music

Nauru

The Lion King

Nepal

School of Rock

Netherlands

The Lion King

New Zealand

Wicked

Nicaragua

School of Rock

Niger

Les Misérables

Nigeria

High School Musical

Norway

Annie

Oman

High School Musical

Pakistan

Shrek: The Musical

Panama

Panama: The Musical

Papua New Guinea

School of Rock

Paraguay

The Lion King

Peru

High School Musical

Philippines

Wicked

Poland

High School Musical

Portugal

Chicago

Qatar

Wicked

Romania

High School Musical

Russia

Notre-Dame de Paris

Rwanda

School of Rock

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Les Misérables

Saint Lucia

School of Rock

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Lion King

Samoa

The Fantasticks

San Marino

Dirty Dancing

Saudi Arabia

Wicked

Senegal

Les Misérables

Serbia

Chicago

Seychelles

School of Rock

Sierra Leone

My Fair Lady

Singapore

Wicked

Slovakia

Dracula el Musical

Slovenia

Mamma Mia!

Solomon islands

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Somalia

The Fantasticks

South Africa

Chicago

Korea, South

Cats

Spain

The Lion King

Sri Lanka

The Lion King

Suriname

School of Rock

Eswatini

The Percy Jackson Musical

Sweden

Cats

Switzerland

The Lion King

Taiwan

Notre-Dame de Paris

Tajikistan

Cats

Tanzania

High School Musical

Thailand

Four Reigns the Musical

Timor-Leste

A Chorus Line

Togo

The Lion King

Tonga

Gypsy: The Musical

Trinidad and Tobago

The Phantom of the Opera

Tunisia

Notre-Dame de Paris

Turkey

Notre-Dame de Paris

Turkmenistan

Cats

Tuvalu

School of Rock

Uganda

High School Musical

Ukraine

Notre-Dame de Paris

United Arab Emirates

Chicago

United Kingdom

Matilda: The Musical

United States

Wicked

Uruguay

Matilda: The Musical

Uzbekistan

High School Musical

Vanuatu

South Pacific

Venezuela

The Lion King

Vietnam

High School Musical

Yemen

Tuck Everlasting

Zambia

School of Rock

Zimbabwe

School of Rock



TicketSource compiled this data through a three-step process and index scoring system. First, the top three ranked musicals in Google Trends were picked from each country using the search term “musical theatre - opera genre.” If not top three musicals were recorded, the Google Trends search term was changed to “Broadawy Theatre.” If no top three musicals were found after both of these attempts, TicketSource used Google Adwords and search terms “musical, theatre, musical theatre, West End, and Broadway.”

The No. 1 most searched musical in each country received 10 points. The second most searched musical in each country received 5 points. The third most searched musical in each country received 2.5 points. This led to a final score and the ranking above.

