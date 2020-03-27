The Most Popular Musical in (Almost) Every Country Around the World

Clearly, we are living in a borderless world—but sometimes that’s a good thing! The cultural exchange between countries across the globe has led to the international popularization of musical theatre, and that’s something to celebrate.
But which stories resonate most with which countries? TicketSource has crunched the numbers from Google Trends and Adwords over the past 15 years to create this map of the most searched musical productions in every country. See the full list below the map.
As of October 14, 2019, the top musical in each country is as follows:
Afghanistan
Rock of Ages
Albania
Romeo and Juliet
Algeria
Notre-Dame de Paris
Andorra
The Lion King
Angola
Evita
Antigua and Barb.
Spring Awakening
Argentina
Dracula el Musical
Armenia
Notre-Dame de Paris
Australia
Matilda: The Musical
Austria
The Lion King
Azerbaijan
High School Musical
Bahamas
The Lion King
Bahrain
Matilda: The Musical
Bangladesh
High School Musical
Barbados
Matilda: The Musical
Belarus
Notre-Dame de Paris
Belgium
14-18 musical
Belize
High School Musical
Benin
Les Misérables
Bhutan
School of Rock
Bolivia
The Lion King
Bosnia and Herzegovina
High School Musical
Botswana
High School Musical
Brazil
The Lion King
Brunei
Shrek: The Musical
Bulgaria
Cats
Burkina Faso
Hamilton
Burundi
Oklahoma!
Cambodia
School of Rock
Cameroon
Bella: An American Tale
Canada
Wicked
Cape Verde
Be More Chill
Central African Republic
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Chad
Hamilton
Chile
Pirates of the Carribean
China
Cats
Colombia
The Lion King
Comoros
Legally Blonde
Congo
Notre-Dame de Paris
Costa Rica
Chicago
Cote d'Ivoire
Notre-Dame de Paris
Croatia
Mamma Mia!
Cyprus
Mamma Mia!
Czech Republic
Dracula el Musical
Denmark
Shu-bi-dua - The Musical
Djibouti
Rock of Ages
Dominica
Grease
Dominican Republic
Aladdin
Ecuador
The Lion King
Egypt
High School Musical
El Salvador
The Lion King
Equatorial Guinea
Oliver!
Eritrea
Evita
Estonia
Shrek: The Musical
Ethiopia
Once: The Musical
Fiji
Rock of Ages
Finland
Mamma Mia!
France
Notre-Dame de Paris
Gabon
Madiba: The Musical
Gambia
Crazy for You: The Musical
Georgia
High School Musical
Germany
The Lion King
Ghana
High School Musical
Greece
Cats
Greenland
School of Rock
Grenada
Boys in the Band
Guatemala
Cats
Guinea
Cats
Guinea-Bissau
Newsies
Guyana
A Bronx Tale
Haiti
Notre-Dame de Paris
Honduras
The Lion King
Hungary
High School Musical
Iceland
We Will Rock You: The Musical
India
Rock of Ages
Indonesia
The Lion King
Iran
High School Musical
Iraq
Rock of Ages
Ireland
Wicked
Israel
Hair
Italy
Notre-Dame de Paris
Jamaica
Wicked
Japan
The Prince of Tennis
Jordan
Les Misérables
Kazakhstan
Notre-Dame de Paris
Kenya
High School Musical
Kosovo
A Bronx Tale
Kuwait
Shrek: The Musical
Kyrgyzstan
Romeo and Juliet
Latvia
High School Musical
Lebanon
Notre-Dame de Paris
Lesotho
High School Musical
Liberia
Wicked
Libya
School of Rock
Liechtenstein
Hair
Lithuania
Notre-Dame de Paris
Luxembourg
The Lion King
North Macedonia
Chicago
Madagascar
High School Musical
Malawi
School of Rock
Malaysia
Shrek: The Musical
Maldives
School of Rock
Mali
Hamilton
Malta
High School Musical
Marshall islands
Spongebob: The Musical
Mauritania
Wicked
Mauritius
Notre-Dame de Paris
Mexico
Mentiras, el musical
Moldova
Notre-Dame de Paris
Monaco
Cats
Mongolia
Notre-Dame de Paris
Montenegro
School of Rock
Morocco
Notre-Dame de Paris
Mozambique
Evita
Myanmar
High School Musical
Namibia
The Sound of Music
Nauru
The Lion King
Nepal
School of Rock
Netherlands
The Lion King
New Zealand
Wicked
Nicaragua
School of Rock
Niger
Les Misérables
Nigeria
High School Musical
Norway
Annie
Oman
High School Musical
Pakistan
Shrek: The Musical
Panama
Panama: The Musical
Papua New Guinea
School of Rock
Paraguay
The Lion King
Peru
High School Musical
Philippines
Wicked
Poland
High School Musical
Portugal
Chicago
Qatar
Wicked
Romania
High School Musical
Russia
Notre-Dame de Paris
Rwanda
School of Rock
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Les Misérables
Saint Lucia
School of Rock
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
The Lion King
Samoa
The Fantasticks
San Marino
Dirty Dancing
Saudi Arabia
Wicked
Senegal
Les Misérables
Serbia
Chicago
Seychelles
School of Rock
Sierra Leone
My Fair Lady
Singapore
Wicked
Slovakia
Dracula el Musical
Slovenia
Mamma Mia!
Solomon islands
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Somalia
The Fantasticks
South Africa
Chicago
Korea, South
Cats
Spain
The Lion King
Sri Lanka
The Lion King
Suriname
School of Rock
Eswatini
The Percy Jackson Musical
Sweden
Cats
Switzerland
The Lion King
Taiwan
Notre-Dame de Paris
Tajikistan
Cats
Tanzania
High School Musical
Thailand
Four Reigns the Musical
Timor-Leste
A Chorus Line
Togo
The Lion King
Tonga
Gypsy: The Musical
Trinidad and Tobago
The Phantom of the Opera
Tunisia
Notre-Dame de Paris
Turkey
Notre-Dame de Paris
Turkmenistan
Cats
Tuvalu
School of Rock
Uganda
High School Musical
Ukraine
Notre-Dame de Paris
United Arab Emirates
Chicago
United Kingdom
Matilda: The Musical
United States
Wicked
Uruguay
Matilda: The Musical
Uzbekistan
High School Musical
Vanuatu
South Pacific
Venezuela
The Lion King
Vietnam
High School Musical
Yemen
Tuck Everlasting
Zambia
School of Rock
Zimbabwe
School of Rock
TicketSource compiled this data through a three-step process and index scoring system. First, the top three ranked musicals in Google Trends were picked from each country using the search term “musical theatre - opera genre.” If not top three musicals were recorded, the Google Trends search term was changed to “Broadawy Theatre.” If no top three musicals were found after both of these attempts, TicketSource used Google Adwords and search terms “musical, theatre, musical theatre, West End, and Broadway.”
The No. 1 most searched musical in each country received 10 points. The second most searched musical in each country received 5 points. The third most searched musical in each country received 2.5 points. This led to a final score and the ranking above.