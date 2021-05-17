The Mousetrap Reopens May 17 as London's West End Begins to Welcome Back Audiences

The Agatha Christie thriller returns with two different casts and a host of U.K. stars.

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world's longest-running show, reopens at the St. Martin's Theatre in the West End May 17, the first day London theatres are allowed to resume performances with social distancing.

The pandemic shuttered West End theatres March 16, 2020, although a few productions returned in the fall only to have to close again due to another lockdown. Theatres will likely be able to welcome audiences without social distancing beginning June 21.

Two sets of casts were previously announced to perform The Mousetrap. The first night features Olivier winner Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) as Mollie Ralston, Danny Mac as Giles Ralston, Alexander Wolfe as Christopher Wren, Susan Penhaligon as Mrs. Boyle, Derek Griffiths as Maj. Metcalf, Lizzie Muncey as Miss Casewell, David Rintoul as Mr. Paravicini, and Paul Hilliar as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

The second company features Kate Tydman as Mollie Ralston, Nicholas Bailey as Giles Ralston, Joshua Griffin as Christopher Wren, Louise Jameson as Mrs. Boyle, Paul Bradley as Maj. Metcalf, Sarah Moss as Miss Casewell, Tony Timberlake as Mr. Paravicini, and Charlie Clements as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

“The production is an enduring symbol of London theatre, and I hope that its return signifies the first steps in the restoration of live theatre in London,” said producer Adam Spiegel in an earlier statement. “I am so pleased that these hugely accomplished performers have chosen to participate in this historic moment.”

The production, which opened in 1952, has been performed 28,200 times in London. In the play, adapted from the novel of the same name, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor as news spreads of a London murder. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions.

(Updated May 17, 2021)