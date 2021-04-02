The Mousetrap Will Reopen in London's West End With 2 Different Casts

The Agatha Christie thriller will feature a host of U.K. stars.

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world's longest-running show, will reopen at the St. Martin's Theatre in London's West End May 17.

Two sets of casts have been announced for the thriller. One cast includes Louise Jameson as Mrs. Boyle, Danny Mac as Giles Ralston, Olivier winner Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) as Mollie Ralston, Joshua Griffin as Christopher Wren, Paul Bradley as Maj. Metcalf, Sarah Moss as Miss Casewell, David Rintoul as Mr. Paravicini, and Charlie Clements as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

The second company features Susan Penhaligon as Mrs. Boyle, Nicholas Bailey as Giles Ralston, Kate Tydman as Mollie Ralston, Alexander Wolfe as Christopher Wren, Derek Griffiths as Maj. Metcalf, Lizzie Muncey as Miss Casewell, Tony Timberlake as Mr. Paravicini, and Paul Hilliar as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

“The production is an enduring symbol of London theatre, and I hope that its return signifies the first steps in the restoration of live theatre in London,” says producer Adam Spiegel. “I am so pleased that these hugely accomplished performers have chosen to participate in this historic moment.”

The production, which opened in 1952, has been performed 28,200 times in London. In the play, adapted from the novel of the same name, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor as news spreads of a London murder. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions.