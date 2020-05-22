The Movement Theatre Company Commissions 15 Designers to Create New Digital Works

The designer-driven project, launching online in June, is co-curated by Tony winner Clint Ramos and Cha See.

The Movement Theatre Company has commissioned 15 early-career designers, across various disciplines, to create new digital content in response to the current COVID-19 crisis. Called 1MOVE: DES19NED BY..., the project is part of TMTC's pre-existing 1MOVE, a program created to give artists an opportunity to respond, in an online space, to current issues.

1MOVE: DES19NED BY... is co-curated by Tony Award-winning costume and scenic designer Clint Ramos and lighting designer Cha See. Each commissioned designer will receive $500, with all content to be featured in an online video gallery launching in early June.

The commissioned designers are Ao Li, Chen-Wei Liao, Dina El-Aziz, Edurne Fernandez, Kimie Nishikawa, María Feuereisen, Megumi Katayama, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Omar Madkour, Reza Behjat, Riw Rakkulchon, Rodrigo Muñoz, Stefania Bulbarella, Wenzheng (Wen) Zhang, and Yee Eun Nam.

“While live theatre is on pause, theatrical designers are hit especially hard,” shared The Movement’s Producing Artistic Leadership Team—made up of David Mendizábal, Deadria Harrington, Eric Lockley, Taylor Reynolds, and Ryan Dobrin—in a joint statement. “Unlike playwrights and actors, there are few opportunities for designers to continue their artistic work while the creative field is shut down, so we wanted to find a way to support those who are in the early stages of their careers and may need the most assistance.”

1MOVE launched in 2017 with INFINITE: In a “Trump America,” which featured musician Corey Wallace, actor-singer Janelle McDermoth, and writer-performer Yadira De La Riva. Support for the program is made possible by the artEquity Artist + Activist Community Fund. To support the initiative, click here.

