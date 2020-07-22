The Movement Theatre Company Unveils Second Round of Digital Commissions

The new wave of digital works, now live, amplifies the work of Black designers and creative collaborators.

The Movement Theatre Company has awarded a second round of commissions as part of its 1MOVE: DES19NED BY..., a designer-driven initiative that asks theatre designers to create digital content in response to the social and political issues affecting their world—namely anti-Blackness, global uprisings, and COVID-19.

This second round, which follows the public launch of the project in June, specifically amplifies the work of Black designers and creative collaborators; in addition to receiving $500, the designers were awarded an additional $100 to donate to a social justice organization of their choice.

View all available works, including the 16 that debuted in the first round, by visiting The Movement's YouTube channel.

Co-curated by Dede Ayite, Stacey Derosier, and Tony winner Paul Tazewell, the newly commissioned pieces available now include The Black Imagination by Christopher Darbassie; $$$Run Me My Money$$$ by nicHi douglas; Coping by Alan C. Edwards; Hey, How's it Going by Mika Eubanks; The Reign & Ms.Education of The Black Phoenix by Dominique Fawn Hill; The Ring of Fire by Ramaj Jamar; Qween Jean’s Dream by Andy Jean; Healing Vibrations by Teniece Divya Johnson; ONE Breath by Taylor Lily; Pathways by Nikiya Mathis; 2020: The Video Game by Twi McCallum; Cosmetic Surgery by Kameron Neal; and Red Beans by Teresa L. Williams.

New works by Nehprii Amenii and Brittany Bland will be made available in the virtual gallery throughout the week.

The Movement will hold a digital Meet the Designers event July 29 at 4 PM ET, facilitated by Tazewell, Ayite, and Derosier. RSVP for the event here.

The first round of 1MOVE: DES19NED BY... was co-curated by Tony-winning costume and scenic designer Clint Ramos and lighting designer Cha See (whose own piece was featured in the gallery). The Movement has now commissioned 30 designers, with each artist receiving a $500 grant.

The social justice organizations that received support as part of the second round of commissions include Black Hills Legal Defense Fund, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, The Brotherhood-Sister Sol, CancerCare, DEAFinitely DOPE, Innocence Project, The Loveland Foundation, Lupus Foundation of America, NAACP of Newark, NJ, National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, No Dream Deferred, See Lighting Foundation, S.O.U.L. and Sisters Leadership Collective.

READ: How The Movement Theatre Company Went From Grassroots Troupe to Off-Broadway Force

The Movement Theatre Company is led by David Mendizábal, Deadria Harrington, Eric Lockley, Taylor Reynolds, and Ryan Dobrin. The company launched 1MOVE in 2017 with INFINITE: In a “Trump America,” which featured musician Corey Wallace, actor-singer Janelle McDermoth, and writer-performer Yadira De La Riva. Support for the program is made possible by the artEquity Artist + Activist Community Fund. To support the initiative, click here.