The Muny Announces 2021 Season Dates for Sweeney Todd, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, More

The St. Louis outdoor venue’s 2020 plans were pushed to next year due to the pandemic.

The Muny in St. Louis has announced dates for its 2021 season following the postponement of last summer’s productions due to the pandemic. As previously announced , the 2020 slate of shows will be staged in 2021, and as of now, the creative teams are all intact .

The season kicks off with the family favorite Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5–11), followed by Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (July 14–22). The musical revue Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 25–31) then heads to the outdoor venue.

August welcomes Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (August 12-18), the Gloria and Emilo Estefan biomusical On Your Feet! (August 21–27), and Chicago (August 30–September 5).