The Muny Will Present 5 Musicals This Summer in Revised Schedule
By Andrew Gans
May 19, 2021
 
The reduced summer season launches July 26 with Smokey Joe's Cafe.
The Muny will reopen this summer with a five-show lineup at reduced capacity to meet St. Louis' recently updated social distancing guidelines.

The originally announced seven-show 103rd season will be reduced to five productions beginning July 26 instead of July 5. With a later start date, The Muny and the city hope the health landscape will continue to improve, providing patrons more comfort and certainty when heading to the theatre.

The revised lineup features Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 26–August 1), The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet! (August 21–27), and Chicago (August 30–September 5).

Sweeney Todd and Mary Poppins, which had been announced for this summer, will now be part of the 2022 season at the outdoor venue.

"For every actor, designer, painter, musician, choreographer—well, everyone who creates at The Muny, the unprecedented past 16 months have been arduous," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Knowing we're returning to do what we do and be who we are is electrifying."

“From city leadership to the hundreds who bring theatre to life on our stage each summer, a remarkable sense of collaboration among everyone involved has made it possible for us to safely welcome this community back to its theatre this summer,” added Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman.

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

