The Muny's 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Will Feature Archived Clips From Past Productions and More

By Andrew Gans
Jul 14, 2020
 
The free series will launch July 20.
Muny_Aida_HR_4015.jpg
Aida at The Muny Phillip Hamer

The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a live-streamed free series featuring footage from past Muny summer shows, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, will launch July 20 at 9:15 PM ET.

The cornerstone of the online series, which continues Mondays through August 17 on YouTube, are archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons, including The Little Mermaid, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, Aida, Singin’ in the Rain, All Shook Up, The Wiz, Newsies, The Music Man, Annie, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Paint Your Wagon.

The Variety Hour Live! will also feature songs and dances created remotely by Muny artists from around the country, musical theatre duets performed by Muny couples, dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny, performances by the Muny Kids and Teens, a live vocal performance from a Muny artist, behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at the St. Louis outdoor venue, Munywood Squares (a Muny-themed game show featuring a host of Muny stars), and more.

Each broadcast will be repeated once the subsequent Thursday, although the archived footage will only be available during the live stream.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who will serve as the variety hour’s host. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”


From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
