The Muny's 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Will Feature Archived Clips From Past Productions and More

The free series will launch July 20.

The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a live-streamed free series featuring footage from past Muny summer shows, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, will launch July 20 at 9:15 PM ET.

The cornerstone of the online series, which continues Mondays through August 17 on YouTube, are archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons, including The Little Mermaid, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, Aida, Singin’ in the Rain, All Shook Up, The Wiz, Newsies, The Music Man, Annie, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Paint Your Wagon.

The Variety Hour Live! will also feature songs and dances created remotely by Muny artists from around the country, musical theatre duets performed by Muny couples, dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny, performances by the Muny Kids and Teens, a live vocal performance from a Muny artist, behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at the St. Louis outdoor venue, Munywood Squares (a Muny-themed game show featuring a host of Muny stars), and more.

Each broadcast will be repeated once the subsequent Thursday, although the archived footage will only be available during the live stream.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who will serve as the variety hour’s host. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”



