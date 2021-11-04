The Muny's 2022 Summer Season Will Include Chicago Encore, Plus The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, More

By Andrew Gans
Nov 04, 2021
 
Seven musicals will be part of the 104th season at the St. Louis venue.
J. Harrison Ghee in Chicago

Seven musicals, including the return of the 2021 production of the John Kander and Fred Ebb classic Chicago, will be part of the 2022 summer season at The Muny.

The 104th season at the outdoor St. Louis venue will kick off June 13–19, 2022, with Chicago, which had an abbreviated run this past summer. The 2021 summer staging, directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, was forced to cancel its final three performances due to positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases within the cast. The company was led by Sarah Bowden as Roxie Hart, J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly, Emily Skinner as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Adam Heller as Amos Hart, and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine. Casting for the 2022 production will be confirmed at a later time.

Watch Scenes From The Muny's Chicago, Starring J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, and Ali Ewoldt

The upcoming season will continue with Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s Camelot (June 22–28), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (July 5–13), the Muny debut of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony-winning Sweeney Todd (July 16–22), Legally Blonde (July 25–31), and the Muny debut of The Color Purple (August 3–9), based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The season will conclude August 12–18 with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biblically inspired Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“More than ever, we are so grateful to be a place where the community gathers each summer,” said Muny President and CEO-elect Kwofe Coleman. “For what will be my first season as president and CEO, I am excited for us to produce a season that reflects the breadth of musical theatre and welcomes audiences from far and wide.”

Season ticket renewals will begin in December, with new subscriptions on sale in March 2022. For more information, visit Muny.org.

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

