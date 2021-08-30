The Muny's Chicago, Starring J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, and Ali Ewoldt, Begins August 30

Regional News   The Muny's Chicago, Starring J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, and Ali Ewoldt, Begins August 30
By Andrew Gans
Aug 30, 2021
 
Performances of the final show of the summer season continue at the St. Louis venue through September 5.
J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, and Ali Ewoldt

The Muny production of the John Kander–Fred Ebb–Bob Fosse musical Chicago, the final offering of the summer season, is presented August 30–September 5 at the St. Louis venue.

Denis Jones directs and choreographs the limited engagement with music direction by Charlie Alterman.

The cast is headed by Sarah Bowden as Roxie Hart, J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly, Emily Skinner as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Adam Heller as Amos Hart, and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine.

Those artists are joined by Carleigh Bettiol, Joe Bigelow, Victoria Byrd, Taeler Cyrus, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, Justin Keats, Kamal Lado, Connor McRory, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Mikayla Renfrow, Gabi Stapula, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore, and Ricardo A. Zayas as well as The Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Chicago has a book by the late Ebb and Fosse, music by Kander, and lyrics by Ebb.

The Muny production also has scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski with casting by The Telsey Office.

The Broadway production of the Tony-winning revival resumes performances in September at the Ambassador Theatre with a cast led by the previously announced Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín (a longtime Roxie in the revival) as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, How to Succeed…) as Matron Mama Morton, South Pacific Tony winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
(Updated August 30, 2021)

