The Muny's On Your Feet!, Starring Arianna Rosario, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Natascia Diaz, Begins August 21

The hit musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan continues through August 27 at the St. Louis venue.

The Muny production of the 2015 Broadway musical On Your Feet! plays the St. Louis venue August 21–27. Maggie Burrows directs the limited engagement at the outdoor theatre with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and music direction by Lon Hoyt.

The cast is headed by married couple Arianna Rosario as Gloria and Omar Lopez-Cepero as Emilio, Natascia Diaz as Gloria Fajardo, Alma Cuervo as Consuelo, Lee Zarrett as Phil, Isabella Iannelli as Little Gloria, and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.

The company also includes Alexia Acebo, Karmine Alers, Ryan Alvarado, Dhanny Burgos, Alexander Cruz, Tami Dahbura, Gina de Pool, Ruben Flores, Henry Julián Gendron, Stephanie Gomérez, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Marina Pires, Gabriel A. Reyes, Matthew Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Sarah Sigman, Martín Solá, Alora Tonielle, and Julien Valme with the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

On Your Feet!, based on the lives of seven-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan and her husband, producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan, officially opened November 5, 2015, at the Marquis Theatre following previews that began October 5. When it closed August 20, 2017, the production, directed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, had played 34 previews and 746 regular performances.

The musical features an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris and such hits as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Mi Tierra,” and “Conga,” in addition to new music penned by the Estefans.

The Muny production also has scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kate Ducey, and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey with casting by The Telsey Office.

The summer season will conclude with Chicago (August 30–September 5), starring J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly.



Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny 100 PHOTOS

(Updated August 21, 2021)