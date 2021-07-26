The Muny's Summer Season Launches July 26 With Smokey Joe's Cafe

The celebration of the songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller continues through August 1.

The Muny's production of the hit Broadway revue Smokey Joe's Cafe kicks off the outdoor theatre's 103rd season July 26. After being closed for a complete season due to the pandemic, performances are scheduled through August 1.

Marcia Milgrom Dodge directs with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal and choreography by Josh Walden, based on original choreography by Dodge.

The cast features Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas, and Jason Veasey.

“This amazing, powerful, and joyous show is the perfect production to launch our historic 103rd season,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson in an earlier statement. “Set in St. Louis’s historic Gaslight Square, Smokey Joe’s Cafe celebrates what matters most right now: community, music, and the glorious power of pure entertainment.”

The production also has scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Sully Ratke, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney, and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. Casting is by the Telsey Office.

The show, conceived by Tom Viertel, celebrates the music of songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and features such tunes as "On Broadway," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," and "Love Potion #9." It premiered on Broadway in 1995 and earned seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

The summer season at The Muny also includes The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet!, and Chicago (August 30–September 5).



(Updated July 26, 2021)