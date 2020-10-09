The Music Man Revival, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Sets New Dates in Light of Extended Broadway Shutdown

The production will now open in 2022.

Shortly after confirmation that Broadway would indeed remain dark through at least May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the incoming revival of The Music Man has revealed a new opening schedule, with the hopes of welcoming back theatregoers in late 2021.

The production, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, now intends to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20, 2021, and open officially February 10, 2022.

When the production was announced in March 2019, performances were to begin September 9 this year. In June—about three months into the shutdown—the revival shifted to a May 20, 2021, opening. The Broadway League's latest update confirmed Broadway shows would not resume until June 1 at the earliest, though it is unlikely theatres will be able to usher in audiences by then.

In addition to Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the announced cast includes Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo. Jerry Zaks will direct, with choreography by Warren Carlyle.