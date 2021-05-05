The National Theatre Continues Life In Stages Series With Sophie Okonedo, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and More

The conversation series featuring British leading talent of stage and screen is available to stream for free.

The National Theatre's new interview series Life In Stages continues in May with three new episodes featuring conversations with leading names from the British theatre scene. Episodes are available to stream for free on National Theatre's YouTube channel on Thursdays, beginning at 2 PM ET.

Tony nominee Bill Nighy (Skylight), Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, who starred together in Blue/Orange at the National Theatre in 2000 and then appeared together in the 2003 film Love, Actually, will reunite for conversation in the May 13 episode.

Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo (A Raisin in the Sun) visits with National Theatre Associate Dominic Cooke on May 20, and the May 27 episode will feature newly appointed Deputy Artistic Director of the National Theatre Clint Dyer with writer, recording artist, and spoken word performer Kae Tempest.

The first three episodes of Life in Stages, which premiered in April, are available to watch now on NT's YouTube channel. Those episodes feature Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Rufus Norris, stars of the recent NT Romeo and Juliet film Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor, and Adrian Lester and Meera Syal.