Watch New Stars of Chicago on Broadway Meet the Press

Bianca Marroquín, Ana Villafañe, Lillias White, and Paulo Szot share what it is to be back on stage.

Chicago will resume performances at the Ambassador Theatre September 14 with a new set of stars including Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton and Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn. Watch the cast share their thoughts on returning to Broadway in the video interviews above.

As previously announced, the ensemble will include David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

WATCH: Bianca Marroquín Leads Broadway Cast of Chicago in 'All That Jazz' Live in Times Square

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year.

