The New Stars of Frozen on Broadway Meet the Press

Photos   The New Stars of Frozen on Broadway Meet the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 28, 2020
Buy Tickets to Frozen
 
The hit Disney musical welcomed Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan to Arendelle February 18.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen welcomed new residents to Arendelle February 18.

Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz joined the company at the St. James Theatre as the new royal sisters, succeeding Caissie Levy and Patti Murin as Elsa and Anna, respectively.

Renée has previously been seen on Broadway as the Witch in Big Fish and as the Leading Player in the revival of Pippin, as well as the Off-Broadway productions of The Wrong Man and Tick, Tick,…Boom!. Kurtz, who is making her Broadway debut, is a graduate of the University of Michigan. She was recently seen at The Muny, playing Ariel in a production of Footloose directed by Christian Borle.

Ryan McCartan, who made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked, stepped into the role of Hans, succeeding Joe Carroll. And Ryann Redmond, who had been out on medical leave, returned to the role of Olaf.

McCartan was seen Off-Broadway in Scotland, PA and as JD in the original cast of Heathers: The Musical. His TV and film credits include starring as Brad in Fox’s remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Diggie on Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

