The Niceties, Starring Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman, Will Stream for Free

By Andrew Gans
May 03, 2021
 
Kimberly Senior directs Eleanor Burgess' virtual adaptation for Manhattan Theatre Club.
Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman in The Nicities T. Charles Erickson

Manhattan Theatre Club, in association with The Huntington, will stream Eleanor Burgess' virtual adaptation of The Niceties on demand May 27–June 13.

The play debuted at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company in summer 2018 before arriving at MTC that fall. The upcoming presentation, re-imagined for a digital space, reunites original stars Lisa Banes (Present Laughter, Royal Pains) and Jordan Boatman (Hulu’s The Path). Kimberly Senior directs.

In The Niceties, an ambitious young Black college student and her esteemed white professor meet over Skype to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They find it hard to agree about the facts of the past—or the present. Discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and soon they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen.

The creative team also includes production design consultant Cameron Anderson, sound designer Emily Auciello, editor Rocco DeSanti, and stage manager Thomas Dieter.

The Niceties is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

