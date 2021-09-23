The Normal Heart Begins Previews at London's National Theatre September 23

The Fictionhouse co-production of Larry Kramer’s seminal drama plays in the Olivier.

The National Theatre staging of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, a co-production with Fictionhouse, begins previews in the Olivier Theatre September 23 prior to an official opening September 30.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the cast is headed by Ben Daniels as Ned Weeks, the co-founder of an AIDS advocacy group fighting to change the world around him. Daniels is joined by Robert Bowman, Richard Cant, Liz Carr, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Dino Fetscher, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Lucas Rush, Freddie Stabb, Samuel Thomas, and Danny Lee Wynter.

Kramer’s largely autobiographical play about the AIDS crisis in 1980 New York has not been performed professionally in London since its European premiere in 1986.

The production also has set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing, and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Performances are set to continue through November 6.

The 2011 Broadway premiere of The Normal Heart marked the Main Stem debut of Kramer, who passed away in 2020. That production won Tonys for Best Revival of a Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play (John Benjamin Hickey), and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Ellen Barkin). Tony winner Joe Mantello played Ned Weeks. Fellow Tony winners Joel Grey and George C. Wolfe co-directed.

