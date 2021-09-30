The Normal Heart Opens at London's National Theatre September 30

By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2021
 
The Fictionhouse co-production of Larry Kramer’s seminal drama plays in the Olivier.
Dino Fetscher and Ben Daniels in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks

The National Theatre staging of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, a co-production with Fictionhouse, officially opens in the Olivier Theatre September 30 following previews that began September 23.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the cast is headed by Ben Daniels as Ned Weeks, the co-founder of an AIDS advocacy group fighting to change the world around him. Daniels is joined by Robert Bowman, Richard Cant, Liz Carr, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Dino Fetscher, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Lucas Rush, Freddie Stabb, Samuel Thomas, and Danny Lee Wynter.

Larry Kramer Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Kramer’s largely autobiographical play about the AIDS crisis in 1980 New York has not been performed professionally in London since its European premiere in 1986.

The production also has set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing, and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Performances are set to continue through November 6.

The 2011 Broadway premiere of The Normal Heart marked the Main Stem debut of Kramer, who passed away in 2020. That production won Tonys for Best Revival of a Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play (John Benjamin Hickey), and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Ellen Barkin). Tony winner Joe Mantello played Ned Weeks. Fellow Tony winners Joel Grey and George C. Wolfe co-directed.

A Look Inside Rehearsal for The Normal Heart at the National Theatre

A Look Inside Rehearsal for The Normal Heart at the National Theatre

Ben Daniels in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Ben Daniels, Luke Norris, and Dino Fetscher in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Ben Daniels and Robert Bowman in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Dino Fetscher and Ben Daniels in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Dominic Cooke in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Danny Lee Wynter in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Luke Norris in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Daniel Monks in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Liz Carr in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
Liz Carr and Ben Daniels in rehearsal for The Normal Heart Helen Maybanks
(Updated September 30, 2021)

