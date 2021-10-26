The Ocean at the End of the Lane Begins October 26 in London’s West End

The National Theatre production previously played the Dorfman Theatre in 2019.

The National Theatre production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane begins previews at the Duke of York’s Theatre October 26 in London. The West End transfer follows a 2019 staging at the National's Dorfman Theatre, with an opening night set for November 4.

Based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and adapted by Joel Horwood, the play follows a young lad who returns home and finds himself revisiting past memories of his friend Lettie, who used to say that the pond behind her house wasn't a pond at all, but an ocean. Together they are plunged into a magical realm and must reckon with dark, ancient forces.

Starring are Ruby Ablett, James Bamford, Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D’Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison, Miranda Heath, Penny Layden, Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson, Laura Rogers, Nicolas Tennant, Nia Towle, and Peter Twose.

Directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane features set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, compositions by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison, and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.

Check out photos from the 2019 production below.

