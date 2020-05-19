The Perfect Broadway-Inspired Soundtrack to Make Your At-Home Prom Unforgettable

This week, our Playbill Mixtape sets the scene for your pre-prom prep and virtual dance party.

We know right now is a tough time to be in high school, especially for those who were excited about Prom. But Playbill is here to help you throw an incredible Prom at home. Put on your party dress or your most dapper suit and get in the Zoom room, check in to the House Party, rally your besties however you can for “A Night to Remember.”

Only you will be able to say you truly built your own prom. This will be a memory to last a lifetime—and that is really what Prom is about.

And what’s more important than the music? Enter the Pre-Prom Night Playbill Mixtape to get you in the mood to groove.

Then, check out our other Playbill Playlists for your actual dance floor jams:

PRE-PROM NIGHT

Think light background music for your pre-prom photo session before gearing up to the party in the limo. From romantic tunes about being asked to the dance to songs at Broadway’s greatest proms, from actual routines (Hand Jive, yes please) to that lovely slow dance, this playlist gets you ready to live (or re-live) all of these moments.

