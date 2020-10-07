The Phantom of the Opera, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, Will Stream for Free Again

The Shows Must Go On! continues its free full-length presentations with the production filmed at Royal Albert Hall.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! returns to its roots this month with The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical streamed back in April at the start of the pandemic.

The video will go live October 9 at 2 PM ET and will be available for 48 hours. While free to watch, donations are encouraged with proceeds going to Broadway Cares, Acting for Others, and more charities supporting those suffering from the theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

In 2011, to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary, Cameron Mackintosh produced a large-scale staging of the musical. The production from the famed London venue features a cast and orchestra of over 200.

Karimloo and Boggess originated the roles of Phantom and Christine in Lloyd Webber's Phantom sequel Love Never Dies in London in 2010 and reprise their roles here for the original. They are joined by Hadley Fraser as Raoul, Wendy Ferguson as Carlotta, Daisy Maywood as Meg Giry, Barry James as Monsieur Firmin, Gareth Snook as Monsieur Andre, Liz Robertson as Madame Giry, and Wynn Evans as Piangi.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall is directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, based on her original staging. The production is designed by Matt Kinley, inspired by Maria Bjornson's original design. Lighting is by Patrick Woodroffe and Andrew Bridge, and sound is by Mick Potter.

The series continues with Alfie Boe Live – The Bring Him Home Tour (October 16), and Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage! (October 23).

