The Phantom of the Opera Streams for Free (Again) October 9

The Shows Must Go On! continues with the Royal Albert Hall production starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! returns to its roots October 9 with an encore presentation of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical streamed back in April at the start of the pandemic.

The video goes live at 2 PM ET and is be available for 48 hours above or on YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encouraged with proceeds going to Broadway Cares, Acting for Others, and more charities supporting those suffering from the theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

In 2011, to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary, Cameron Mackintosh produced this large-scale staging of the musical. The production from the famed London venue features a cast and orchestra of over 200.

Karimloo and Boggess originated the roles of Phantom and Christine in Lloyd Webber's Phantom sequel Love Never Dies in London in 2010 and reprise their roles here for the original. They are joined by Hadley Fraser as Raoul, Wendy Ferguson as Carlotta, Daisy Maywood as Meg Giry, Barry James as Monsieur Firmin, Gareth Snook as Monsieur Andre, Liz Robertson as Madame Giry, and Wynne Evans as Piangi.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall is directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, based on her original staging. The production is designed by Matt Kinley, inspired by Maria Björnson's original design. Lighting is by Patrick Woodroffe and Andrew Bridge, and sound is by Mick Potter.

The series continues with Alfie Boe Live – The Bring Him Home Tour (October 16), and Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage! (October 23).

