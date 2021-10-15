The Play That Goes Wrong Reopens Off-Broadway October 15

By Andrew Gans
Oct 15, 2021
Performances resume at New World Stages.
Brent Bateman and Jesse Aaronson Jeremy Daniel

The Olivier-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong resumes performances at Off-Broadway's New World Stages October 15.

The company includes Jesse Aaronson as Max, Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra with Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Ellie MacPherson, and Sid Solomon.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a send-up of the theatre that introduces The Cornley University Drama Society. The company is attempting to put on a 1920's murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does.

Directed by Matt DiCarlo, the Off-Broadway production opened at New World Stages February 20, 2019, after opening on Broadway April 2, 2017, at the Lyceum Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong features a Tony-winning set design by Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

The Off-Broadway staging is produced by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Federman-Batchelder/deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold/TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions/Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment/Jack Lane/John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

Production Photos: The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ryan Vincent Anderson Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bianca Horn Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Matt Walker and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bianca Horn, Ryan Vincent Anderson, and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bianca Horn and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Matt Walker, Chris Lanceley and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bartley Booz, Ashley Reyes, and Matt Walker Jeremy Daniel
