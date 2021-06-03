The Play That Goes Wrong Will Reopen Off-Broadway

Performances are set to resume at New World Stages this fall.

The Olivier-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong will return to Off-Broadway's New World Stages this fall with performances set to resume October 15. Casting will be confirmed at a later date.

Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols may include mask enforcement and vaccination or negative test verification. New protective systems, including sanitization and filtration requirements, will be implemented by the venue ahead of the show's return.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a send-up of the theatre. The play introduces The Cornley University Drama Society who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Directed by Matt DiCarlo, the Off-Broadway production opened at New World Stages February 20, 2019, after opening on Broadway April 2, 2017, at the Lyceum Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong features a Tony-winning set design by Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell, who will direct the upcoming U.K. tour of Cluedo, and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

As previously announced , The Play That Goes Wrong is set to return at the Duchess Theatre in London’s West End on June 18 with a U.K. tour commencing in July.

The Off-Broadway staging is produced by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Federman-Batchelder / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

