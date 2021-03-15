The Play That Goes Wrong Will Return to London's Duchess Theatre in June

By Andrew Gans
Mar 15, 2021
The cast will be led by Blayar Benn, Milo Clarke, Ross Green, Michael Keane, David Kirkbride, and Ciara Morris.
The Play That Goes Wrong Helen Murray

The international hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong will return to London's Duchess Theatre beginning June 18.

The Duchess Theatre will reopen in line with current U.K. government guidelines plus robust risk mitigation. Preventative measures include a health questionnaire to be emailed 48 hours in advance of the performance, contactless tickets, compulsory masks, hand sanitization stations throughout the building, deep clean and building sanitation, and additional entrances and exits. For more information visit NimaxTheatres.com.

Producers Kenny Wax and Stage Presence Ltd. said in a statement, "The shortest emotional distance between two people is a laugh. So, we're delighted to have the chance to bring people together again. It's going to be very emotional. In a good way."

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

The London company includes Blayar Benn, Milo Clarke, Ross Green, Michael Keane, David Kirkbride, and Ciara Morris with understudies Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, and Jack Michael Stacey. The production is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces The Cornley University Drama Society, which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9, 2017, playing 27 previews and 745 performances. The play subsequently played Off-Broadway's New World Stages. The Broadway production received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design.

