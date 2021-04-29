The Playbill Pledge Offers Fans the Chance to Make a Public Promise to the Performing Arts

Show the world that the show must—and will—go on.

As Broadway and live theatre worldwide prepare for a triumphant—and safe—return, Playbill is offering the opportunity to let the world know that you will be there in the audience. The Playbill Pledge is a public vow to return to theatre, offering pledgers the opportunity share the one play or musical they can’t wait to attend. Following more than a year without, we all know more than ever before how vital live theatre is and how sorely we need it back.

After taking the pledge, participants will receive a special graphic to share on social media, to let all their followers know they support artists and the arts. Taking the pledge also signs you up to be the first to hear the latest breaking re-opening news from Broadway and theatres near you, along with special ticket offers and opportunities to get exclusive and historic re-opening merch.

There is a spotlight at the end of the tunnel. The show must—and will—go on. Be a part of the comeback. Get started at Pledge.Playbill.com.