The Playbill Streaming Guide: A Scandal Reunion, More Theatre Awards, and Alan Cumming

Here's what to catch online July 27–31.

From interviews to performances to awards celebrations, this week offers plenty of reminders of what makes theatre so special, even as the ghostlights stay on during the continued shutdown.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings July 27–31. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. All times are ET.





Monday, July 27

1 PM: The Broadway Q&A Series With Scott Ellis

The Tony-nominated director will answer your questions about his various productions, including the revivals of She Loves Me and Kiss Me, Kate plus Broadway’s upcoming Take Me Out, on the live stream from Playbill and The Growing Studios.

2 PM: Black Theatre Week Kickoff

Black Theatre Network’s online festival begins with a welcome address from President Andre Harrington and Vice President Chris Berry, a 50th anniversary celebration of New Federal Theatre with André De Shields, and a virtual party. Additional events are scheduled throughout the week.

9:15 PM: A Variety Show From the Muny

The St. Louis outdoor venue continues its online offerings with clips of past productions and premieres of newly filmed performances. Viewers of the second installment can expect to see glimpses of the Muny’s Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot, and Oklahoma!, as well as appearances by Rob McClue, Maggie Lakis, Taylor Louderman, Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe.

Tuesday, July 28

4:30 PM: Stream Stealers with O.T. Fagbenle

The Handmaid’s Tale and upcoming Black Widow star chats with Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert about his career on stage and screen, including theatrical turns in such shows as Porgy and Bess, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Six Degrees of Separation.

6 PM: The Dramatists Guild and Lilly Awards

An online event will combine three awards ceremonies: The Dramatists Guild Awards, the Dramatists Guild Foundation Awards, and The Lilly Awards. Among the presenters are Lynn Nottage, Heidi Schreck, Stephen Schwartz, Hallie Foote, Chisa Hutchinson, Sarah Ruhl, and Kirsten Childs.

Wednesday, July 29

1 PM: A Chat With Conor McPherson

The Irish playwright joins The Broadway Q&A Series to talk Girl From the North Country and more—submit your questions now and you may be able to ask him yourself during the live stream.

8 PM: Scandal Reunion

Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Norm Lewis, Kate Burton, and more revisit the Shondaland sensation on Stars in the House, the daily live streaming series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Proceeds will go to The Actors Fund.

Thursday, July 30

2 PM: Judy Collins with Alan Cumming

Judy Collins hosts a special edition of Live With Carnegie Hall with a lineup of special guests that includes Alan Cumming. The stream will feature original songs and renditions of Sondheim favorites (with Collins herself being a noted interpreter of “Send in the Clowns”).

7 PM Ailey All Access: Awakening

Catch a stream of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle’s acclaimed piece, featuring a score by frequent collaborator John Mackey. The program, Battle’s first new work after being named artistic director in 2011, centers on the balance between chaos and resolution.

Friday, July 31

4 PM: The Secret Life of Bees Creators’ Cut

Atlantic Theater Company’s watch party-meets-master class series continues with the creators of the musical that premiered last year. Hear from Susan Birkenhead, Sam Gold, Lynn Nottage, and Duncan Sheik and watch selections from the show.

5:30 PM: Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

Aladdin's Telly Leung hosts the first episode of new Q&A series from Playbill and Weill Cornell Medical and talks to voice physicians from the Sean Parker Voice Institute on Playbill's YouTube.

8 PM: The Pride of Lions

The Dixon Place HOT! Festival presents a virtual performance of excerpts from the Roger Q. Mason piece, set on the opening night of Mae West's ill-fated drag play The Pleasure Man. Among those taking part are Peppermint, Garrett Clayton, Larry Powell, and Drew Droege. Proceeds will go to The Okra Project.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams continue with Lucia di Lammermoor (July 27), Tosca (July 28), Rigoletto (July 29), Il Trovatore (July 30,) and Rusalka (July 31).

Transport Group’s 2019 Off-Broadway staging of Broadbend, Arkansas is available to stream through August 16.

