The Playbill Streaming Guide: What to Watch Labor Day Weekend

A tribute to Nick Cordero, three live-streamed concerts from Midtown, and more.

Though Broadway won't see that box office swell it usually gets Labor Day Weekend, a handful of theatre events are bringing tunes, tales, memories, and more to online viewers over the holiday this summer.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online September 4–7. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, September 4

Noon ET: Live With Our Newfound Star

Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick and Mark Peikert are joined by Nick Daly, newly named winner of our Search for a Star contest, on Instagram.

7:30 PM: Eleanor, Starring Harriet Harris

The Tony winner takes on First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in Mark St. Germain’s new play, filmed on Barrington Stage Company’s mainstage without an audience. The performance will also stream September 5.

8 PM: Teal Wicks in Concert

Open Jar Studios’ Broadway Concert Series continues with a live streamed concert from the Wicked and The Cher Show alum, featuring a socially distanced audience. Though the stream is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to One Tree Planted (chosen by Wicks). Select tickets for the in-person event are available here.

Saturday, September 5

8 PM: Kate Baldwin at Open Jar Studios

The Hello, Dolly! and Finian’s Rainbow Tony nominee headlines the next event for the Broadway Concert Series from Open Jar, benefiting Active Minds. More info here.

Sunday, September 6

7 PM: Nick Cordero Memorial

Broadway on Demand will stream a tribute to the Tony-nominated stage favorite, who passed away July 5 at 41 after battling the coronavirus. Donations will go toward the Save the Music Foundation.

8 PM: Brandon Victor Dixon Sings Out

The Tony nominee (Hamilton, The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, The Scottsboro Boys) is the third Broadway veteran on the Labor Day Weekend lineup at Open Jar Studios. Proceeds will go to The #WeAre Foundation.

Monday, September 7

7:30 PM: Live With Laura Osnes

Theatre Raleigh welcomes the two-time Tony nominee as the special guest on Living Room LIVE!, hosted by Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy on YouTube.

7:30 PM: Anna Netrebko in Manon

Week 26 of the Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams boasts a roster of all-French titles, beginning with Massenet’s tragic romance. Joining Netrebko in the 2012 performance are Tony winner Paulo Szot, Piotr Beczała, and David Pittsinger.

More Streaming Options