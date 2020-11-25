The Playbill Thanksgiving Streaming Guide: What to Watch Over the Holiday Weekend

Broadway heads to Macy's. Jefferson Mays plays Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and everyone in-between.

Thanksgiving will look different this year, but there's still plenty of events going on to entertain couch potatoes, whether due to tryptophan or just boredom. Below are just some of the digital offerings this holiday weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Wednesday, November 25

8 PM ET: Rendezvous with Marlene

Broadway alum Ute Lemper (Chicago) virtually revives her solo show, based on the true story of a phone call Lemper received by the film star Marlene Dietrich 35 years ago, after its debut in London in 2019.

Thursday, November 26

9 AM: Broadway Returns via the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Catch pre-filmed performances from Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, and Ain't Too Proud during the NBC broadcast, presented with a pandemic-caused twist this year. The event will also be available to stream on Verizon's YouTube channel.

4 PM: Josh Groban Live Stream Concert

The Tony nominee celebrates the release of his album Harmony with a performance highlighting new songs along with all-time favorites. An encore stream begins at 8 PM ET.

7 PM: The Last Five Years

Filmed at London's Southwark Playhouse earlier this year, the Jason Robert Brown two-hander streams online November 26–29.

Friday, November 27

7 PM: Closer Than Ever

MNM Theatre Company’s production of David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.’s song cycle exploring the everyday struggles of love in the modern world debuts in a theatrical hybrid that marries live performances with video, audio, and projections.

9 PM: Lea Salonga in Concert

Great Performances' "Broadway's Best" series concludes on PBS with the world premiere broadcast of the Tony winner's concert at the Sydney Opera House. Tune in to hear the stage favorite perform staples from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, and more.

Saturday, November 28

A Christmas Carol

Tony winner Jefferson Mays takes on over 50 roles in Michael Arden's presentation of the holiday classic, filmed at New York's United Palace during quarantine. Proceeds will go to various partner theatres around the country that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. The video will be available on demand until January 3, 2021.

8 PM: Brickman for Broadway Christmas

Jim Brickman welcomes a host of Broadway favorites—including Kelli O'Hara, Megan Hilty, Adrienne Warren, Norm Lewis, Santino Fontana, and Shoshana Bean—for a streaming benefit concert, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund.

Sunday, November 29

2 PM: For One Knight Only

Kenneth Branagh hosts a live Q&A on Zoom with some of Britain's most beloved performers: Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, and Maggie Smith. The Lockdown Theatre benefit will donate proceeds to Acting for Others.