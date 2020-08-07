The Playbill Weekend Guide: What to Watch August 7-9

Catch streaming performances of Fela!, Dutchman, and more.

This weekend, the stage hits the screen with streaming presentations of a high school production of Fela!, a virtual revival of 2007's Dutchman, and even an interactive murder mystery musical.

These are just some of the digital offerings August 7–9. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, August 7

Noon ET: Live With Nicco Annan

Nicco Annan, who appeared Off-Broadway in Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King and Pussy Valley, now stars in the small screen adaptation of the latter, about a Mississippi strip club. The actor joins Playbill live to discuss the vibrant role and the shift from stage to screen. Watch above.

4 PM: Composers Corner

Atlantic Theater Company invites the Fun Home and Soft Power composer to share cut songs, new tunes, and old classics. Register to attend here.

8 PM: All About Evil

Playbill Social Selects continues with an interactive, Broadway-themed murder mystery, replete with missing divas, timid assistants-turned-stars, and more. Use your theatre savvy to gather clues, question suspects, and solve the cast as the action unfolds.

Saturday, August 8

6:30 PM: Fela! Stream

Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, the upcoming Caroline, or Change revival) hosts a free screening of Kinder High School for the Performing Arts’ 2019 production of Fela!. The Houston school collaborated with the musical’s original producer and co-conceiver Stephen Hendel to mount the production. Additional pre-show and intermission virtual discussions will feature Hendel, performer Sahr Ngauja (Tony-nominated for his work in the Broadway production), HSPVA and Fela! alum Justin Prescott, and more. Watch on Twitch via Broadway Jackbox.

7 PM: Dutchman

Dulé Hill, Jennifer Mudge, and Chris Myers reunite for a virtual performance of Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman on Play-PerView, reuniting the trio with director Robert Barry Fleming following the 2007 revival at Cherry Lane Theatre. Proceeds will go to Newark Arts.

Sunday, August 9

1 PM: #Ham4Change

Tony winner Daveed Diggs joins fellow original Hamilton cast members Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Ephraim Sykes, Okieriete Onaodowan, and more for the series’ next live stream event. Proceeds will go to the organizations Color of Change, Dance 4 Hope, and Until Freedom.

8 PM: Liz Callaway in Concert

The Tony-nominated favorite of Baby, Miss Saigon, and more joins Seth Rudetsky as the latest headliner on the Seth Concert Series, presented remotely from the host and performer’s respective homes. An encore stream will take place August 10 at 3 PM.

More Streaming Options

Stars in the House welcomes guest host Brenda Braxton August 7 to celebrate her birthday with friends including Chicago's Amra-Faye Wright and Donna Marie Asbury. Sunday afternoon, the streaming series presents a live reading of Eric Lane's Lady Liberty and the Doughnut Girl.

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series continues with Wagner's Parsifal (August 7), Handel's Agrippina (August 8), and Mozart's Don Giovanni (August 9).

Transport Group’s 2019 Off-Broadway production of Broadbend, Arkansas is available to stream through August 16.