The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: A Hamilton Reunion, a Digital Striptease, a Stick Fly Reading, All for a Cause

Catch these theatre and theatre-adjacent streams July 31–August 2.

Stars from a hot ticket joining forces and scantily clad stars putting on a hot show—both available to stream this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus relief efforts.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings July 31–August 2. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.





Friday, July 31

4 PM ET: The Secret Life of Bees Creators’ Cut

Atlantic Theater Company’s watch party-meets-master class series continues with the creators of the musical that premiered last year. Hear from Susan Birkenhead, Sam Gold, Lynn Nottage, and Duncan Sheik, and watch selections from the show.

5:30 PM: Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

Aladdin's Telly Leung hosts the first episode of new Q&A series from Playbill and Weill Cornell Medical and talks to voice physicians from the Sean Parker Voice Institute.

8 PM: The Pride of Lions

The Dixon Place HOT! Festival presents a virtual performance of excerpts from the Roger Q. Mason piece, set on the opening night of Mae West's ill-fated drag play The Pleasure Man. Among those taking part are Peppermint, Garrett Clayton, Larry Powell, and Drew Droege. Proceeds will go to The Okra Project.

Saturday, August 1

1 PM: #Ham4Change Fundraiser

The first of three benefit streams featuring Hamilton favorites will air on Looped. Sasha Hutchings hosts the event, which will include appearances by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Brian d'Arcy James, Rory O'Malley, Andrew Rannells, Andrew Chappelle, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Morgan Marcell, Seth Stewart, and Betsy Struxness. Proceeds will go to Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Law Enforcement Accountability Project, and When We All Vote.

2 PM: Stick Fly

Plays in the House, a Saturday matinee offshoot of the live stream benefit series Stars in the House, presents a reading of the Lydia R. Diamond play. Dell Howlett directs a cast that includes Jelani Alladin, Laura Benanti, Crystal Monee Hall, Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Daniel J. Watts, and Renika Williams.

8 PM: Broadway Whodunit

Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello premiere a new interactive murder mystery, in which participants can explore virtual rooms in search of clues as the mystery behind the “Murder at Montgomery Manor” unfolds. The cast also includes Shereen Pimentel, Samantha Williams, Reneé Rapp, and Will Roland.

9:30 PM: Broadway Bares: Zoom In

The annual Broadway Cares event heads online for the first time, with performances that promise to make social distancing sexy. The event will also feature footage from past years and celebrity guests including Judith Light, Jane Krakowski, and Nathan Lee Graham. Watch on Playbill or at BroadwayCares.org.

Sunday, August 2

7:30 PM: Die Walküre

The 2019 broadcast of Wagner’s Ring Cycle favorite streams as the latest offering from the Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series. The cast includes Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, and Jamie Barton.

8 PM: Cheyenne Jackson with Seth Rudetsky

The stage and screen favorite (Finian’s Rainbow, Xanadu) joins the lineup Rudetsky’s virtual summer concert series. An encore showing will air August 3 at 3 PM.

More Streaming Options

Prior to Die Walküre, the Metropolitan Opera will stream Verdi’s Il Trovatore (July 31) and Ernani (August 1), as well as a pay-to-stream live concert from Renée Fleming.

In addition to Stick Fly, Stars in the House will host a reunion of Avenue Q Broadway cast members (July 31) and a spotlight on Theatre Raleigh hosted by Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy. On August 1 at 8 PM, the series will host a Save the Arts! rally featuring Audra McDonald, Misty Copeland, Justina Machado, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, and more.

The recent Broadway revival of Present Laughter, starring Tony winner Kevin Kline, is available to stream on PBS through August 28.

